UPDATE 1-Crown Holdings Q3 beats on strong global demand

* Q3 adj EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98

* Q3 rev $2.42 bln vs est $2.41 bln

Oct 18 Crown Holdings , which makes cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in emerging markets in Brazil and Asia.

Crown Holdings' July-September net income rose to $129 million, or 84 cents a share, from $126 million, or 78 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 cents a share.

Revenue at Crown Holdings, which competes with Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp , rose almost 10 percent to $2.42 billion.

The company's foreign markets accounted for about 74 percent of total sales in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 98 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Philadelphia-based company's shares closed at $32.56 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.