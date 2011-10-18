UPDATE 1-Crown Holdings Q3 beats on strong global demand

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
* Q3 adj EPS $1.01 vs est $0.98
* Q3 rev $2.42 bln vs est $2.41 bln
Oct 18 Crown Holdings , which makes cans for food and beverages, posted better-than-expected quarterly results as it benefited from strong demand in emerging markets in Brazil and Asia.
Crown Holdings' July-September net income rose to $129 million, or 84 cents a share, from $126 million, or 78 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 cents a share.
Revenue at Crown Holdings, which competes with Silgan Holdings Inc and Ball Corp , rose almost 10 percent to $2.42 billion.
The company's foreign markets accounted for about 74 percent of total sales in the quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 98 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Philadelphia-based company's shares closed at $32.56 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm