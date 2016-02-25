Enterprise Products Partners to export 6 mln bbls of crude/condensate in March

BRIEF-China Oceanwide and IDG Capital report agreement to acquire IDG
* China Oceanwide and IDG Capital announce agreement to acquire IDG
HOUSTON Feb 24 Enterprise Products Partners expects to export 6 million barrels of crude and condensate out of its Gulf Coast terminal in March, its chief executive said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston on Wednesday.
* Enterprise exported 4 million barrels of crude and condensate in January
* The company will load 3 million barrels of crude and condensate for export in February
* Enterprise was the first company to announce it would export crude from the United States after Congress lifted the decades-long export ban in December
* Sees more docks along Gulf Coast (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.
* Nv5 global inc says secured a $5 million contract with dallas fort worth international airport