Japan's JX to cut Iran crude imports by 10,000 bpd-media

TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is likely to cut crude oil imports from Iran by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 80,000 bpd from April, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Smaller rival Cosmo Oil Co has lowered its Iran crude imports to a little below 30,000 bpd from about 40,000 bpd since January, the report said.

Fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme could make it difficult for refiners in Japan, Iran's No. 3 crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil. The two firms will adjust the size of the reduction to follow the government's instructions if the two nations reach a deal, the paper added.