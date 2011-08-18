Asia Crude-Murphy sells Oct Kikeh at stronger premium

UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
SINGAPORE Aug 18 Murphy Oil Corp sold 600,000 barrels of Malaysian Kikeh crude via a tender for October loading at a stronger premium than the previous month on firm distillates cracks, traders said on Thursday.
The cargo for Oct. 9-14 loading was sold to South Korean refiner SK Energy at a premium of between $7.20 and $7.30 a barrel to dated Brent, they said.
Heating demand for middle distillates usually peaks in the fourth quarter, encouraging refiners to process more distillates-rich crude, traders said.
Last month, Murphy sold a Kikeh cargo for loading in September to an oil major at a premium of between $6.50 and $7.00 a barrel to dated Brent. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
