Asia Crude-Murphy Oil sells May Kikeh at lower premium

BRIEF-Exlservice Holdings files for non-timely 10-K
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfrHIh) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 22 Murphy Oil sold 600,000 barrels of Malaysian Kikeh crude for loading in May at a lower premium than the previous month as poor refining margins and seasonal refinery maintenance depressed demand, traders said on Thursday.
The cargo was sold to Shell at a premium of about $9 a barrel to dated Brent, they said.
Murphy last sold an April Kikeh cargo at a premium of around $10 a barrel to dated Brent.
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - On Feb 26, william spalding resigned from his position as ceo and returned to board of co, effective immediately
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc- total oil and gas revenue recognized for quarter was RMB94 million as compared to RMB86 million previous year