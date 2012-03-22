Asia Crude-Murphy Oil sells May Kikeh at lower premium

SINGAPORE, March 22 Murphy Oil sold 600,000 barrels of Malaysian Kikeh crude for loading in May at a lower premium than the previous month as poor refining margins and seasonal refinery maintenance depressed demand, traders said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold to Shell at a premium of about $9 a barrel to dated Brent, they said.

Murphy last sold an April Kikeh cargo at a premium of around $10 a barrel to dated Brent.