公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四

Asia Crude-Murphy Oil sells May Kikeh at lower premium

SINGAPORE, March 22 Murphy Oil sold 600,000 barrels of Malaysian Kikeh crude for loading in May at a lower premium than the previous month as poor refining margins and seasonal refinery maintenance depressed demand, traders said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold to Shell at a premium of about $9 a barrel to dated Brent, they said.

Murphy last sold an April Kikeh cargo at a premium of around $10 a barrel to dated Brent.

