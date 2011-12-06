TABLE-Jan Iranian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi crudes to rise

SINGAPORE, DEC 6 Official selling prices (OSPs) for January loading Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti crude heading to Asia are likely to rise after Saudi Arabia lifted the price of rival Arab light and Arab Medium grades. Iran Light is likely to rise if the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) follows state oil giant Saudi Aramco, which has raised the price of Arab light to $4.15 per barrel from a premium of $2.50 in December. The state oil company also raised the price of Arab Medium crude for January to $2.75 from $1.10 the previous month. A similar uptrend in prices is expected for Iran Heavy, Forozan Blend, Kuwaiti and Iraqi crude. Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters and regularly finetunes the spread between its grades and barrels from the Kingdom during these negotiations. In December, Iran Light was priced 24 cents above Arab Light; Iran Heavy was priced one cent below Arab Medium, and Forozan at a 14-cent premium to Arab Medium. Kuwaiti crude has been priced 20-35 cents below Arab Medium this year. The correlation between Iraq's Basra Light and Arab Medium prices is more fluid, making the grade's OSP less predictable. The December Basra Light OSP was set at a $1.80 premium to Oman/Dubai and 70 cents above Arab Medium. The following table details Saudi prices for Arab Light and Arab Medium for December and January, together with the December OSPs for Iranian, Kuwait and Iraqi crude and expectations for the January OSPs based on past price relationships. Prices are in dollars per barrel, and benchmarked against the Oman/Dubai average. December January Saudi Arab Light +2.50 +4.15 Iran Light +2.74 +4.39* Saudi Arab Medium +1.10 +2.75 Iran Heavy +1.09 +2.74* Iran Forozan +1.24 +2.99* Kuwaiti Bld +0.85 +2.40/+2.55* Basra Light +1.80 +3.25/+3.65* NOTE: Estimated prices are marked with an asterisk (*)