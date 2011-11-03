版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 16:35 BJT

TABLE-Dec Iranian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi crudes to fall

 BEIJING, Nov 3 Official selling prices (OSPs)
for December loading Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti crude heading to
Asia are likely to  fall after Saudi Arabia 
 cut  the price of rival Arab Light and Arab Medium
grades.	
 Iran Light will likely fall  if National Iranian
Oil Co (NIOC) follows state oil giant Saudi Aramco ,
which has  cut the price of rival Arab Light by 20
cents per barrel from a record premium in November to $2.50
above Oman/Dubai quotes for  December.	
 Saudi Aramco  also cut  the price of Arab
Medium crude for 
December  to Asian buyers to a $1.10 per barrel
premium, down 5 cents from a record high premium of $1.15 for
November, which is expected to trigger similar falls 
 in the prices of Iran Heavy, Forozan Blend, Kuwaiti and
Iraqi crude.	
 Iran discusses its crude OSPs quarterly with term lifters
and regularly finetunes the spread between its grades and Saudi 
crudes during these negotiations. 	
 For the fourth quarter, Iran Light was priced 24 cents above
Arab Light; Iran Heavy was priced one cent below Arab Medium,
and Forozan at a 14-cent premium to Arab Medium. 	
 Kuwaiti crude has been priced 20-35 cents below Arab  
Medium this year.	
 The correlation between Iraq's Basra Light and Arab Medium 
prices is more fluid, making the grade's OSP less predictable.	
 The November Basra Light OSP was set at a $1.65 premium to
Oman/Dubai and 50 cents above Arab Medium.	
 The following table details Saudi prices for Arab Light and 
Arab Medium for  November and December , 
together with the  November OSPs for Iranian, Kuwait
and Iraqi crude and expectations for the  December 
 OSPs based on past price relationships.	
 Prices are in dollars per barrel, and benchmarked against
the Oman/Dubai average.      
                  November       December   
  
Saudi Arab Light      +2.70           +2.50
Iran Light            +2.94           +2.74*      
Saudi Arab Medium     +1.15           +1.10      
Iran Heavy            +1.14           +1.09*     
Iran Forozan          +1.29           +1.24*     
Kuwaiti Bld           +0.90           +0.75/+0.90*      
Basra Light           +1.65           +1.40/+1.80*             
NOTE: Estimated prices are marked with an asterisk (*)	
	
 (Reporting by Judy Hua and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Chris Lewis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐