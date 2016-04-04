BRIEF-Crude flows on Plains' Basin pipeline jump nearly 50 pct for April

HOUSTON, April 4 Oil flowing on Plains All American Pipeline's Basin crude pipeline have averaged roughly 350,000 barrels per day so far this month, traders said, nearly 50 percent above March levels.

* Pipeline flows have averaged 364,000 bpd since Saturday, a trader said, referring to the Genscape data

* Nominations on the pipeline picked up at the end of March, as West Texas crude differentials tumbled to their weakest levels since November 2013, opening the arbitrage to Cushing, traders said. WTI at Midland traded at a $1.00 a barrel discount to the U.S. futures benchmark in late March WTC-WTM

* Flows on Basin averaged 235,000 bpd in March, according to Genscape, roughly 15,000 bpd less than February

* The Basin pipeline has capacity to ship between 240,000 to 450,000 barrels of crude depending on line segment. It stretches from Jal, New Mexico to Odessa and Midland, Texas, before delivering crude to Cushing, Oklahoma (Reporting by Liz Hampton)