BRIEF-NuStar Logistics cancels crude shipments on pipeline in Texas Panhandle - filing

MOVES-BTIG, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset, MUFG
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HOUSTON, March 16 NuStar Logistics will no longer provide crude transportation services between the Wichita Falls Station and Borger Station in Texas, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
* The cancellation will have no impact on shippers, NuStar said (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
Jan 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Republic of Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), expected to price later on Wednesday, according to one of the lead managers. SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1bn 10-yr* T+185bp area T+170bp area *** T+160bp US$1.5bn 30-yr** T+235bp area T+220bp area *** T+210bp * new issue ** tap of 5% 2045 bond *** area +/- 5bp Bookrunn
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation