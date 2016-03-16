版本:
BRIEF-NuStar Logistics cancels crude shipments on pipeline in Texas Panhandle - filing

HOUSTON, March 16 NuStar Logistics will no longer provide crude transportation services between the Wichita Falls Station and Borger Station in Texas, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

* The cancellation will have no impact on shippers, NuStar said (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

