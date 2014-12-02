RPT-COLUMN-Behavioural explanations make sense of oil's plunge: Kemp

(Repeats column with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 1 "The market is not a weighing
machine, on which the value of each issue is recorded by an
exact and impersonal mechanism," Benjamin Graham and David Dodd
wrote in their landmark work on "Security Analysis" in 1934.
"The market is a voting machine, whereon countless
individuals register choices, which are the product partly of
reason and partly of emotion."
Graham and Dodd became the founding fathers of fundamental
analysis and had a huge influence on generations of
fundamentally focused investors such as Warren Buffett as well
as the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts.
So there is a certain irony that their work contains one of
the most explicit and famous statements about the effect of
sentiment, emotion, herding and other non-rational factors on
pricing, which are central to modern theories of behavioural
finance.
Fundamental analysis and behavioural finance are often set
up in opposition to one another. Each has fierce defenders,
especially among the fundamentalist school, with many adherents
attached to the ideology of the market as an exquisite and
infallible measuring instrument.
But fundamentals-only explanations are never terribly
convincing. They generally have to torture the data to relate
causes and consequences of different magnitudes and time scales.
The best theories about how markets work blend the two. The
greatest minds in finance - from economists John Maynard Keynes,
Frank Knight and Hyman Minsky to successful investors Buffett
and George Soros and top theorists Robert Shiller, Benoit
Mandelbrot and Didier Sornette - have all mixed fundamental and
behavioural approaches.
A mixed approach is the only way to make sense of a plunge
of more than 40 percent in benchmark Brent prices in
just over five months (link.reuters.com/bes53w).
CATCHING UP WITH SHALE
Fundamentals-only approaches cannot explain such an enormous
turnaround in such a short space of time, while there has been
only a small shift in underlying supply and demand.
"Notice how it all happened at once," Harold Hamm, the chief
executive of shale driller Continental Resources, told
Forbes magazine in an interview published in October ("Why
Harold Hamm isn't worried about plunging oil prices," Oct 20)
"It is not supply-demand related," he complained. "The
market is not in glut." Instructed by Hamm, who also owns most
of the company's shares, Continental monetised its hedges for
2015 in the expectation prices would bounce back.
Instead prices have fallen further. On Friday, Continental's
share price fell 20 percent in a single day after OPEC decided
to leave output unchanged and Saudi Oil Minister Ali Naimi
reportedly declared a price war on U.S. shale drillers at the
organisation's meeting in Vienna last week.
Hamm is right there have been no developments over the last
five months sufficient to explain such a large price swing.
Libya's resumption of war-ravaged exports appears to have been
the immediate trigger, but a tenuous increase in output of less
than 1 million barrels per day is not sufficient to explain the
magnitude of the fall.
Instead, the market is finally catching up with a
fundamental shift that has been playing out for at least the
past three years but is only now being reflected in prices.
For three years, the transformative potential of shale oil
production in the United States has been evident to anyone who
looked at the monthly production statistics published by North
Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, the Railroad
Commission of Texas and the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
But for most of that time, the sustainability and
implications of the shale revolution were downplayed by the
majority of oil experts, as well as by investors and OPEC
itself. (link.reuters.com/byq53w)
For almost the same period, the slowdown in oil demand
growth has been similarly evident, with oil consumption in the
advanced economies having peaked between 2005 and 2007 and now
stagnating.
The data has all been there in plain sight in the EIA's
consumption statistics and the quarterly filings of the
airlines, railroads and trucking firms.
But it was rejected or interpreted away, because it did not
fit the dominant narrative and was not incorporated into prices.
NEW NARRATIVE DAWNS
Markets can sustain a dominant narrative for a long period,
even when it is no longer consistent with the evidence, as
group-think and herding behaviour cause inconsistent data to be
rejected.
But fundamentals do reassert themselves eventually. The
dominant narrative begins to break down and a new interpretation
breaks through.
Behavioural finance is the medium through which fundamentals
are transformed into prices by means of telling stories about
the world.
The big fall in oil prices has arisen because the market has
suddenly started to incorporate three years or more of
fundamental data to form a new narrative.
It is not the fundamentals that have suddenly changed; in
truth they have been shifting since at least 2011. It is the
market's interpretation of them.
Fundamental approaches can explain the slide in prices
needed to rebalance the market, but only behavioural approaches
can explain why the adjustment has been concentrated in such a
short period.
Mixed fundamental-behavioural explanations can explain why
Hamm was wrong to dismiss the price fall as "a case of the
emperor has no clothes".
Mixed explanations can explain the sudden surge in
volatility after a period of prolonged and abnormally low
volatility.
And mixed explanations strongly suggest the market is likely
to overreact, with prices overshooting on the downside, before
establishing a new trading range.
Just as the oil market became locked in a bubble in the
first half of 2008, with prices rising exponentially towards the
peak in July and becoming increasingly volatile as liquidity
evaporated, the same processes are now at work on the way down.
(editing by Jane Baird)