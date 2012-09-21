Asia Crude-Qatar sells November condensate at stronger differentials

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Qatar International Petroleum
Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for
November loading at stronger differentials than earlier cargoes,
industry sources said on Friday.
The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a
$1.50 per barrel premium to Dubai quotes and low sulphur
condensate (LSC) at a 50 cents per barrel discount to Dubai
quotes, they said.
Tasweeq sold about 5-6 cargoes each of the two condensate
grades, traders said. Shell, Essar Oil and
Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp were among the
buyers, they added.
The deals could not be independently verified.
Traders said that strong premiums in the Middle East crude
market as well as lower supplies of LSC resulted in higher bids
at the tender.
Tasweeq had sold DFC at parity to Dubai quotes and LSC at $2
a barrel below Dubai for October loading.