Asia Crude-Qatar sells Jan condensate at steady differentials

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
SINGAPORE Nov 23 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for January loading at nearly steady differentials compared with the previous month's cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.
The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a premium of $1-$1.50 per barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) at parity to 50 cents below Dubai quotes, they said.
Tasweeq sold between seven to eight cargoes of DFC and LSC each, the sources said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy were the likely buyers, they added.
The deals could not be independently verified.
Tasweeq had sold DFC at $1-$2 premium to Dubai quotes and LSC at parity to Dubai quotes for December loading.
* NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke says in note to employees that co made a strategic investment of $500 million in Snap Inc as part of Snap's IPO
* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results