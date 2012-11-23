版本:
2012年 11月 23日

Asia Crude-Qatar sells Jan condensate at steady differentials

SINGAPORE Nov 23 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for January loading at nearly steady differentials compared with the previous month's cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a premium of $1-$1.50 per barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) at parity to 50 cents below Dubai quotes, they said.

Tasweeq sold between seven to eight cargoes of DFC and LSC each, the sources said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy were the likely buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.

Tasweeq had sold DFC at $1-$2 premium to Dubai quotes and LSC at parity to Dubai quotes for December loading.

