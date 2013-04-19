Asia Crude-Qatar sells June al-Shaheen at steady premiums

SINGAPORE, April 19 Qatar International
Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold eight 600,000-barrel
cargoes of al-Shaheen crude for June loading at steady premiums
from the previous month, traders said.
Tasweeq sold June al-Shaheen at $1.00-$1.50 a barrel above
Dubai quotes, traders said, with most of the cargoes traded at
premiums between $1.20 and $1.30. It had sold May cargoes at
premiums in the $1.00-$1.40 range last month.
Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major
Exxon Mobil, India's Reliance Industries Ltd,
South Korea's SK Energy, Chinese refiner Unipec and Thailand's
PTT were among the buyers, sources said.