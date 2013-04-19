Asia Crude-Qatar sells June al-Shaheen at steady premiums

SINGAPORE, April 19 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of al-Shaheen crude for June loading at steady premiums from the previous month, traders said.

Tasweeq sold June al-Shaheen at $1.00-$1.50 a barrel above Dubai quotes, traders said, with most of the cargoes traded at premiums between $1.20 and $1.30. It had sold May cargoes at premiums in the $1.00-$1.40 range last month.

Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major Exxon Mobil, India's Reliance Industries Ltd, South Korea's SK Energy, Chinese refiner Unipec and Thailand's PTT were among the buyers, sources said.