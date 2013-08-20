Crude-by-rail terminal planned for Texas City, Texas

NEW YORK Aug 20 Galveston Bay Rail Terminal
LLC, a private firm held by U.S. Development Group, plans to
build a crude oil and condensate rail terminal in Texas City,
Texas, according to permit requests it filed with the Texas
Commision on Environmental Quality last year.
The terminal will receive rail cars loaded with crude oil
and condensates and transfer them to a nearby pipeline,
according to the permit applications.
The project will include tanks that can store up to 200,000
barrels of oil and an ethanol railcar loading rack that will
ship denatured ethanol on outbound railcars.
Company officials were not immediately available to comment
and it is not clear how much oil the terminal will handle in a
day. A completion date for the terminal was not included in the
permit request.
Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has a stake in the
parent company, U.S. Development Group (USD), although the bank
has scaled back its investment to nearly half of the 49 percent
it held in 2007.
USD was among the first companies to build crude-by-rail
terminals that can handle unit trains-- freight cargo of up to
104 train cars that have the same origin and destination.
Its latest project is a 140,000 barrels-per-day rail
terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, that will ship Canadian oil sands
crude by rail.
Texas City and nearby Galveston Bay are home to three
refineries that have a combined capacity of more than 765,000
barrels-per-day.