Washington state city orders environmental review of oil-by-rail terminal

April 6 The City of Vancouver, Washington, on
Friday said it will conduct a thorough environmental review of
NuStar Energy LP's proposal to convert a bulk terminal
into a facility capable of receiving crude oil by rail.
A full environmental impact statement will examine the risk
of train accidents, oil spills and air pollution associated with
the project, which would allow the San Antonio-based company to
receive up to 22,000 barrels of oil a day at the facility.
The review will also give the public a greater opportunity
to weigh in on the project.
North American shipments of oil by rail have jumped
dramatically in recent years as oil produced in North Dakota and
Canada has been loaded onto tanker cars bound for coastal
refineries.
A series of fiery derailments this year in West Virginia,
Illinois and Ontario have stoked public concern about the safety
of moving crude by rail.
NuStar did not respond to a request for comment.
"Allowing an oil terminal to move forward in Vancouver would
have serious impacts for the health and safety of those living
near the proposed terminal site, along the rail line, and the
Columbia River," the Stand Up to Oil Coalition said in a
statement on Monday.
"The risk of a train derailment and explosion, as well as
the concerns of an oil spill on the river, should receive
thorough scrutiny so that the city can make an informed
decision."
The announcement comes as environmentalists in the region
are attempting to thwart another, much larger crude-by-rail
project proposed by Tesoro Corp and Savage Companies
that would be capable of receiving 280,000 barrels per day of
crude at the Port of Vancouver.
