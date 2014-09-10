UPDATE 1-Alon USA Energy's California oil-by-rail project approved

(Adds quotes, detail about project)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Sept 9 The first substantial
oil-by-rail project at a California refinery won approval on
Tuesday despite a last-minute push for more scrutiny by some
environmental groups.
The facility at Alon USA Energy Inc's shuttered
Bakersfield refinery in Kern County, home to about 65 percent of
California's heavy oil output, will push crude offloading
capacity to as high as 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the
current 13,000 bpd.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the $100
million project after a lengthy environmental review. Alon Chief
Executive Officer Paul Eisman told the board the project could
start up by the third quarter next year.
"Now go put our people to work," board Chairman Leticia
Perez said.
The refinery, which has been operating as a terminal, will
receive crude in railcars that meet the latest safety standards
with thicker hulls and reinforced valves.
Some residents and environmental groups including
Earthjustice and the Sierra Club opposed the project, citing
dangers of crude trains and "plumes of toxic smoke" emitting
from the plant.
Other residents, unions and economic development leaders
want the refinery and rail project jobs and are satisfied with
planned safety measures.
"That plant's been a fixture in this town since way before I
was born. Alon is ready to put it back to work at full
capacity," local contractor Sam Ackerman said.
The company can ship railed-in crude Alon doesn't process to
other refiners via pipeline. Credit Suisse said in a note to
investors this week that the project could add $7 per share in
value to shareholders.
Alon's facility will be the second oil-by-rail terminal in
Bakersfield, where pipeline company Plains All American
will start up a 70,000 bpd project in October.
Both seek to increase California refiners' access to booming
inland U.S. and Canadian output, which is cheaper than imports
that make up more than half of all crude processed in the state.
Other refiners trying to do the same have faced delays as well
as opposition in light of a string of fiery crude train crashes
elsewhere in the last year.
The Alon project at the 70,000 bpd Bakersfield plant also
includes upgrades to several units at the refinery to enable
processing of light crude, including output from Texas and North
Dakota's Bakken shale, as well as equipment to offload undiluted
Canadian bitumen.
The plant is already built to process California's heavy
crude, 65 percent of which is produced in Kern County.
The project's approval comes nearly two years after the
company shut down the plant because it was unprofitable. Alon
said reopening the refinery will bring 100 jobs as well as 30
more for the rail operation.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Ken Wills)