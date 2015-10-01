版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 2日 星期五 00:32 BJT

Norfolk Southern: Joaquin may delay US East Coast crude rail delivery

NEW YORK Oct 1 Norfolk Southern Corp on Thursday warned customers along its U.S. Northeast crude rail route that deliveries may be delayed due to Hurricane Joaquin, which could threaten the East Coast in upcoming days.

The rail operator said customers should be prepared for service delays along its network in Pennsylvania, which a recent state-commissioned report said carries 14 to 25 unit trains per week to East Coast refineries.

"Hurricane Joaquin is expected to impact portions of the East Coast beginning Sunday, October 4th, with 2-12 inches of rain and high wind gusts. We anticipate that our services will be impacted as a result," the company said. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐