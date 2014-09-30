S.Korea's GS Caltex to receive Alaska crude on Oct 10 -company source

SEOUL, Sept 30 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp will receive 800,000 barrels of Alaskan crude oil on October 10 after the country's second biggest refiner bought it on the spot market at competitive prices, a company source said on Tuesday.

Yet the source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter did not elaborate on the price. A GS Caltex spokesman declined comment.

Shipping data showed on Monday that the first U.S. export of Alaskan crude to South Korea in over a decade set sail this weekend, marking another milestone as booming shale oil output forces domestic producers to seek new customers. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Michael Perry)