Pony Express crude shipments exceed capacity, pipeline seeks Dec nominations

HOUSTON Nov 17 Tallgrass Energy's Pony Express
pipeline, which transports crude from Guernsey, Wyoming to
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivered 1 million barrels of oil in the
past three days, roughly 3.1 percent above its nameplate
capacity, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Crude shipments on the 320,000 barrels per day pipeline have
been at records in November, according to trade sources.
The pipeline operator said it is seeking nominations for
working inventory for December to increase operational
flexibility on the line. The nominations are for 300,000 barrels
of Bakken Light Sweet crude and 100,000 barrels of Mixed Sweet
crude.
Nominations, which are for a minimum of 20,000 barrels, are
due by Friday, Nov 20, according to a notice.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)