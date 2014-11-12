Seaway Twin terminal snag resolved ahead of Dec. pipeline start - traders

NEW YORK Nov 12 An unexpected snag at
Enterprise Product Partners LP 's crude terminal in
Houston has been resolved, two sources familiar with the
operations said on Wednesday.
The problem, reported last week, related to delivery on the
highly anticipated 450,000 barrel-per-day Seaway Twin crude
pipeline, which pumps crude down from Canada into the Gulf
Coast.
Trading sources indicated that due to operational problems
around the terminal related to dedicated tank space, crude would
need to be stored at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Sources said on Wednesday that the company told shippers
recently that Seaway Twin deliveries were on track for an
expected start up next month.
A spokesman for Enterprise Product Partners did not respond
to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alan Crosby)