Sturgeon oil terminal in Alberta to shut for 16 hours Tuesday

Oct 29 The 350,000 barrel Sturgeon oil terminal near Redwater, Alberta will be shut for 16 hours on Tuesday, Access Pipeline Inc said in a community line message for local residents.

Access Pipeline Inc is a joint venture between Devon Energy Corp and MEG Energy Corp, which operates two pipelines delivering diluent to operators in the Canadian oil sands.

A 345-kilometre dual line connects to MEG Energy's Christina Lake project to blending and refining facilities in the Edmonton area, according to the company's website.

