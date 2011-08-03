版本:
2011年 8月 3日

REFILE-Japan's TonenGeneral ups reformer capacity by 3,000 bpd

(Corrects date in dateline)

TOKYO Aug 3 Exxon Mobil's group refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , has raised the capacity of the No.3 reformer at its Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo by 3,000 barrels per day to 34,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said.

The changes took effect on July 1, the official said.

Japanese refiners are required to inform the government when they make changes to existing capacity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

