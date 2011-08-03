REFILE-Japan's TonenGeneral ups reformer capacity by 3,000 bpd

(Corrects date in dateline)

TOKYO Aug 3 Exxon Mobil's group refiner in Japan, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , has raised the capacity of the No.3 reformer at its Kawasaki refinery near Tokyo by 3,000 barrels per day to 34,000 bpd, a trade ministry official said.

The changes took effect on July 1, the official said.

