Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul plans bond buyback at a discount

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul launched on Tuesday a global bond repurchase plan that might pay investors for their holdings at a discount, according to a statement.

The bank will receive tenders from investors until Sept. 12, the statement said. Cruzeiro do Sul was seized by Brazil's central bank on June 4 and put under the administration of privately held deposit guarantee fund FGC the same day.

