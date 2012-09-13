UPDATE 1-Cruzeiro debt buyback deadline extended; shares soar

* Buyback is prerequisite for sale of Cruzeiro do Sul
* Cruzeiro shares rally on speculation a bid is near
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 The administrator of Brazil's
Banco Cruzeiro do Sul gave bondholders a few more
hours on Thursday to agree to a debt buyback that is central to
saving the lender from bankruptcy.
Privately owned deposit guarantee fund FGC will analyze
bondholders' responses until 1800 local time (2100 GMT), buying
more time to consider takeover bids for the lender, according to
a securities filing. The prior deadline on the debt buyback
expired at midnight Wednesday.
A lack of firm takeover bids threatens Cruzeiro do Sul,
which the central bank seized on June 4 following fraud-related
losses, with liquidation. FGC's failure to win a 90 percent
approval from bondholders for the debt buyback is likely the
main reason a sale of the bank has not yet been sealed.
"It's in the interest of all parties involved and the
banking system as a whole that Cruzeiro do Sul finds a buyer," a
financial industry consultant who advised the FGC in previous
similar deals told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It's hard to tell at this point if this story will end well."
The FGC is seeking to convince bondholders to accept an
average 49.3 percent discount on the value of their Cruzeiro do
Sul bonds. The lender has $1.59 billion in outstanding,
dollar-denominated bonds.
A liquidation of Cruzeiro do Sul would be Brazil's second
bank liquidation since October and the nation's biggest bank
collapse since Banco Santos was shut down in 2005 amid
allegations of fraud. Years of fast credit growth resulted in
deteriorating funding and liquidity conditions for mid-sized
lenders and, in some cases, led to the relaxation of accounting
controls.
Concerns about transparency standards, slow industry
consolidation and eroding profits have led many investors to
shed Brazilian mid-sized bank stocks in recent months. At the
core of such worries is the segment's inefficient funding
structure, in which cash flow mismatches are frequent, making
these lenders vulnerable to a downturn in credit markets.
Government officials have sought to dismiss concerns that a
bankruptcy of Cruzeiro do Sul could seriously harm Brazil's
financial system. As of March, the lender had control of only
0.24 percent of the nation's banking assets and 0.33 percent of
deposits.
SHARES RALLY
Results of the debt repurchase, which is a precondition for
a sale of the bankrupt lender, are due to be announced on
Friday, the FGC said in the filing.
Earlier in the day, newspaper Valor Econômico said Banco
Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign
lender, might bid for Cruzeiro do Sul. A Santander Brasil
spokeswoman said the bank "does not comment on market rumors."
In recent weeks, local media reports have named Banco
Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private sector bank, and
investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual as
potential bidders.
Preferred shares of São Paulo-based Cruzeiro do Sul surged
40 percent this week, on optimism that a takeover of the bank is
imminent, if not inevitable. The stock surged 21 percent to 2.41
reais on Thursday, on top of gains of 3.6 percent and 20.6
percent in the two previous trading sessions.
Shares in mid-cap banks fell 0.3 percent in dollar terms on
Thursday, according to the MSCI Brazil Small and Mid Financials
Index, paring this year's gains to 10 percent.
The consultant, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said liquidation of Cruzeiro do Sul
could take at least a couple of years and creditors may recover
less than half their money.