UPDATE 4-Brazil shuts 2 mid-sized banks, raises oversight doubts

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank
ordered the liquidation of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul on
Friday after no one stepped up to acquire the troubled lender,
raising doubts about government oversight of small- and
mid-sized banks.
The central bank also ordered the closure of Banco Prosper,
another small bank facing a liquidity crunch that Cruzeiro do
Sul had agreed to take over last November.
The decision follows three months of talks between Cruzeiro
do Sul's creditors, investors and rival banks to cut mounting
debts and find a buyer for the São Paulo-based lender. Cruzeiro
do Sul was seized by the central bank in June following fraud
allegations.
The episode is unlikely to destabilize Brazil's banking
system, although it might dent confidence in the soundness of
mid-sized lenders and tarnish the central bank's credibility as
a sector watchdog, analysts said. Cruzeiro had control of only
0.24 percent of the nation's banking assets and 0.33 percent of
deposits.
The closure also shines a spotlight on the role of Brazil's
deposit guarantee fund and the way bondholders were forced to
bear most losses stemming from Cruzeiro do Sul's bankruptcy.
"This is an unfortunate political battle that we believe
will have larger capital market consequences for small banks in
Brazil," said Christina Ronac, an analyst at Gleacher & Co, a
New York-based bond trader.
Privately owned deposit guarantee fund FGC, which has run
Cruzeiro do Sul since it was seized by the central bank in June
following fraud allegations, said it was unable to find a buyer
for the lender. Efforts to convince bondholders to accept a debt
buyback, in which the value of their holdings would be cut by
about half, also failed, FGC said.
"Should the FGC ever be involved in another situation, our
lesson learned is run for the exits," Ronac said. "We should
have realized that the FGC wasn't going to try to maximize
value."
Prices on some of the bank's dollar-denominated bonds were
trading at levels as low as 15 cents on the U.S. dollar on
Friday, down by about half from levels at the start of the week,
according to traders.
Cruzeiro do Sul is the second bank liquidated in Brazil in
the last year and half and the biggest since Banco Santos was
shuttered in 2005 amid evidence of widespread fraud. Years of
fast credit growth resulted in deteriorating funding and
liquidity conditions for mid-size lenders and, in some cases,
led to the relaxation of accounting controls.
NECESSARY MEASURES
Brazil's central bank sought to play down concerns about
systemic risk and pledged to work with judicial authorities to
prosecute those responsible for any wrongdoing at Cruzeiro do
Sul.
"The central bank will continue to take all necessary
measures to assess responsibility within its legal power," it
said in a statement.
Assets belonging to the former owners of both Cruzeiro do
Sul and Prosper will be held in trust while authorities seek to
establish blame for the bankruptcy, the statement added.
Brazil's Indio da Costa family was the main shareholder of
Cruzeiro do Sul, while the Peixoto de Castro family, based in
Rio de Janeiro, owned Prosper.
A flurry of central bank controls aimed at enhancing
oversight in the past year have made it harder for mid-size
lenders to comply with regulations, FGC Chairman Antonio Carlos
Bueno said in June. Those controls are failing to improve the
quality of accounting, according to Ronac and other analysts.
BM&FBovespa, which operates the nation's stock
exchange, halted trading in Cruzeiro do Sul shares on Friday
before the liquidation was announced.
Shares of the lender, which specialized in
payroll-deductible and other consumer loans, had surged more
than 40 percent this week on optimism that FGC and bondholders
would agree on the debt-reduction program and Cruzeiro would be
bought by a rival.
Cruzeiro do Sul's collapse comes at a time when President
Dilma Rousseff is pressing banks to slash borrowing costs. Some
analysts say mid-size banks face more trouble as lower interest
rates weigh on revenue and prompt some lenders to adopt riskier
lending practices.
"After this episode, forget about mid-size Brazilian banks
going to international bond markets for funding. It's over, at
least for a while," a Miami-based fund manager said, speaking on
condition of anonymity. "What a disastrous outcome."
FATIGUED MODEL?
Analysts including EF&C's Carlos Coradi say Cruzeiro do
Sul's shutdown means Brazil's economic growth model based on
hefty credit expansion -- which for years officials labeled as
risk-free -- is showing signs of fatigue.
Assets at mid-size banks have tripled since 2006 at the
expense of eroding solvency. As demand for lending remained
firm, mid-cap banks embarked on ambitious growth plans that are
to blame for their current capital shortfalls, analysts say.
More problems may surface if authorities don't move to
address the segment's inefficient funding structure, in which
cash flow mismatches are frequent, said Coradi, a former adviser
to mid-size banks. Smaller lenders should focus more on niche
products and less on personal credit, he said.