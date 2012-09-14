Brazil central bank liquidates Cruzeiro do Sul, Banco Prosper

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank ordered on Friday the liquidation of bankrupt local lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and its subsidiary Banco Prosper, in what might be the country's biggest bank collapse in seven years.
The central bank announced the decision in an e-mailed statement.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind