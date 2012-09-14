版本:
中国
2012年 9月 14日

Brazil central bank liquidates Cruzeiro do Sul, Banco Prosper

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's central bank ordered on Friday the liquidation of bankrupt local lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and its subsidiary Banco Prosper, in what might be the country's biggest bank collapse in seven years.

The central bank announced the decision in an e-mailed statement.

