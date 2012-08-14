版本:
Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul to hold press conference on Tuesday

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Banco Cruzeiro do Sul , the Brazilian lender that was seized by the nation's central bank recently, plans to host a news conference late on Tuesday, the bank's media office told Reuters.

A public relations executive working for the São Paulo-based lender declined to elaborate on the subject. The conference is slated to start at around 1900 local time (2100 GMT), the executive said.

