Mexico's Femsa to buy Chile pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for $1 bln -paper

SANTIAGO Aug 13 Mexican retail group Femsa
is close to sealing an agreement to buy privately
owned Chilean pharmacy chain Cruz Verde for about $1 billion,
Chilean newspaper Pulso reported on Thursday.
Talks are in the final stretch, and the deal is expected to
be announced on Thursday or Friday, coinciding with a visit by
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet to Mexico, the newspaper
said, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Cruz Verde is the South American country's largest
pharmaceutical chain, with more than 590 branches, according to
its website. It is family-run and was founded in the 1980s.
Femsa owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and Latin
America's largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa. It
also operates around 600 pharmacies in Mexico through its YZA
and Moderna brands.
Femsa and Cruz Verde were not immediately available for
comment.
