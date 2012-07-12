版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 00:37 BJT

Credit Suisse names Americas corporate equity derivatives chief

| July 12

July 12 Credit Suisse AG has hired former Nomura banker Will Brett as managing director and head of Americas Corporate Equity Derivatives, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

Brett, who will start in October, will report to Steve Winnert, head of Americas Equity Linked Origination.

At Nomura, Brett was managing director and head of Structured Derivatives Sales. He also worked at Bank of America Corp as a managing director in U.S. Corporate Equity Derivatives.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐