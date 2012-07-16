UPDATE 1-C&S eyeing Supervalu distribution business-report

* C&S is a supplier to Supervalu rivals like Safeway
* Shares close almost 7 percent higher
July 16 C&S Wholesale Grocers would be
interested in buying the distribution business of grocer
Supervalu Inc, which last week said it was exploring a
sale of all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
C&S is a privately held wholesale grocery supplier to about
3,900 retailers, including supermarket chains like Safeway Inc
, Kroger Co's Ralphs brand and Target Corp
.
Supervalu, the third-largest U.S. grocery chain with brands
such as Albertsons, Jewel-Osco and Save-A-Lot, on July 11
reported disappointing quarterly results and said it was
suspending its dividend to fund aggressive price cuts aimed at
winning back shoppers. It also said it had hired Goldman Sachs
and Greenhill & Co to start a review of strategic
options, including asset sales.
The Minneapolis-based company has been hamstrung by debt
from its $12.4 billion acquisition of more than 1,100 Albertsons
stores in 2006.
In recent years, it has lost market share to rivals like
Kroger and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which are known for
holding down prices.
For the quarter ended June 16, Supervalu's distribution
business turned in revenue of $2.48 billion, or more than 23
percent of overall sales.
Save-A-Lot, Supervalu's discount warehouse chain, is widely
considered its most attractive asset. That business brought in
revenue of $1.29 billion - about 12 percent of the total - in
the latest quarter and has significantly higher margins than the
company's other businesses.
A spokesman for Supervalu declined comment and
representatives from C&S did not immediately return calls.
Shares in Supervalu closed up 6.9 percent at $2.48 on Monday
following the report.