Brazil's CSN interested in Thyssen unit-paper

* CSN's Steinbruch "interested" in details of deal-paper
* CSA is venture between ThyssenKrupp, Brazil's Vale
* Thyssenkrupp wants to exit CSA as costs, loss soar
* Brazil's government looking to keep unit locally-owned
SAO PAULO, June 17 CSN ,
Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, will
analyze ThyssenKrupp's joint venture in local
slab-making mill CSA if the German steelmaker formally puts its
stake up for sale, a local newspaper reported in its online
edition.
"When the details are made available (from CSA to interested
parties), which has not yet occurred, we will surely be
interested in studying them," CSN chief executive officer
Benjamin Steinbruch said on the sidelines of the Rio+20
conference in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, according to newspaper
O Estado de S. Paulo's website.
The giant CSA mill, 73 percent owned by ThyssenKrupp with
the remainder held by Brazil mining giant Vale, is
the largest foreign investment in Brazil in the last decade at
an estimated cost of $9 billion.
ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell its stake in the mill as it
struggles with delays and cost overruns that led it to report a
loss last year. The mill has been operating for more than two
years but has fallen in value to about $5 billion, in the
opinion of some analysts.
On Friday, Reuters reported that Brazil's government wants
to prevent ThyssenKrupp from selling its stake to another
foreign company, and has contacted local steel groups to assess
their appetite for a stake in CSA.
A spokesman for CSN in Sao Paulo did not immediately answer
a call to his mobile phone seeking comment.