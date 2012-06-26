版本:
中国
2012年 6月 27日

Gerdau not interested in Thyssen's CSA mill -CEO

SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil's Gerdau is not interested in buying a stake in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG's CSA steel slab mill in Rio de Janeiro, Gerdau's Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter said on Tuesday.

