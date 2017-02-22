Thyssenkrupp expects CSA sale to lead to net loss

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell CSA to Ternium for an enterprise value of 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion). The deal will result in a cash inflow with closing, expected by the end of September, while the the writedown is taken at signing.
Thyssenkrupp previously said it expected net income for its financial year through the end of September to clearly improve from the year-earlier level of 296 million euros.
($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.