Computer Sciences posts loss due to UK contract

May 17 Computer Sciences Corp reported a quarterly loss as it ran into problems implementing a massive system for managing digital medical records for Britain's National Health Service.

The company posted a loss attributable to common shareholders of $158 million, or $1.02 per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 30, compared with a year-earlier profit of $171 million, or $1.09 per share.

