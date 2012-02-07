UPDATE 2-CSC names Misys CEO for top job

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Feb 7 U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp named Mike Lawrie, chief executive of British software firm Misys Plc, to its top post.
Lawrie was at the helm of Misys for 5 years after having worked at IBM for more than 25 years.
Earlier in the day, Misys agreed on merger terms with rival Swiss banking software firm Temenos. Under the terms, Temenos CEO would take the top job in the combined group.
Lawrie, 58, succeeds Michael Laphen, who announced retirement last year.
In December, CSC withdrew its 2012 outlook citing uncertainty over a key contract with the UK government's National Health Service.
Shares of the company, which closed at $26.48 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, rose 3 percent in after-market trading.
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million