UPDATE 1-KKR to buy UK safety harness maker for $1.12 bln

* Arle boasts 2.7 times return on original investment

* CSG's valuation on par with publicly listed peer-source

* KKR eyes growth in falls protection market (Adds KKR and Arle statements, details)

By Greg Roumeliotis

Nov 28 Private equity group KKR & Co (KKR.N) has clinched a $1.12 billion deal to buy a British maker of equipment to protect against falls, in a bet that industrial companies are ramping up worker safety measures.

KKR said on Monday it would buy Capital Safety Group (CSG), a maker of harnesses, lanyards and other protective equipment for workers operating at heights. The seller was Arle Capital Partners, the former buyout arm of Candover Investments (CDI.L).

"Insurance companies in the U.S. pay $5 billion for claims related to falls from height every year, but the whole fall protection industry is only $400 million annually, so there is still a long way to go, even in the U.S.," said KKR director Pete Stravros.

CSG's customers include energy and infrastructure companies that buy CSG's equipment for staff working on oil rigs and bridges.

Privately held CSG, which does business in developed and emerging markets from Latin America to China, has few comparable publicly listed peers. One of them is Latchways LATC.L, which is active mainly in Western Europe.

KKR is buying CSG for about 11 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on par with Latchways' valuation, and will pay for half the purchase with debt, a source familiar with the details said.

It is the second industrial deal for KKR this year following its $2.4 billion agreement to buy Pfizer's (PFE.N) Capsugel unit. Last week KKR sealed a $7.2 billion deal to buy oil and gas group Samson Investment Co. [ID:nN04165993] [ID:nN1E7AM0HR]

Such deal flow is likely to prove a boon for KKR's fund-raising efforts as private equity investors fret that tough financing conditions will hamper transactions and limit returns. KKR is looking for up to $10 billion for its latest North American fund.

VICTIM

Previously Arle sold diaper maker Ontex to TPG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for 1.2 billion euros and administration and fiduciary services firm Equity Trust to Doughty Hanson for 350 million euros.

Candover, a high-profile private equity victim of the credit crunch, last year decided to wind itself up, retaining a small amount of cash for follow-on investment in its portfolio companies. [ID:nLDE67Q0PZ]

Candover acquired CSG from Electra Private Equity in 2007 for $565 million. Cinven and Warburg Pincus were among the buyout firms that looked at taking over CSG recently, the Financial Times reported last month.

Arle said CSG's sale will yield a return of 2.7 times its original investment.

The deal is expected to close in January 2012 pending regulatory approvals. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC (MS.N) and Latham & Watkins LLP advised KKR and UBS AG UBSN.VX and Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP advised Arle.

Debt financing will come from UBS, Morgan Stanley and KKR's own capital markets arm in the form of senior secured credit facilities. KKR together with Crescent Capital Group also arranged senior unsecured notes. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)