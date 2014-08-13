Australia's CSL shares up 5.3 pct after reporting FY profit rise

BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
SYDNEY Aug 13 Shares in Australian pharmaceutical firm CSL Ltd jumped five percent on Wednesday after it reported a 7.8 percent rise in full year net profit to $1.3 billion.
Its shares were up 4 percent at A$68.11 at 1209 GMT, having risen as much as 5.3 percent to A$69.00 in early trading. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Paul Tait)
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: