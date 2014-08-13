Australia's CSL shares up 5.3 pct after reporting FY profit rise

SYDNEY Aug 13 Shares in Australian pharmaceutical firm CSL Ltd jumped five percent on Wednesday after it reported a 7.8 percent rise in full year net profit to $1.3 billion.

Its shares were up 4 percent at A$68.11 at 1209 GMT, having risen as much as 5.3 percent to A$69.00 in early trading. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by Paul Tait)