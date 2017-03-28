China Southern Airlines says to sell $200 mln shares to American Airlines

HONG KONG, March 28 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would issue HK$1.55 billion ($199.6 million) worth of shares to a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., raising funds for general working capital.

The Chinese carrier will issue 270.61 million H-shares, representing 2.68 percent of the enlarged share capital of the airline, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The shares will be issued at HK$5.74 apiece, or at a 4.6 percent premium to the previous close.

($1 = 7.7676 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)