China Southern Airlines to buy 12 Boeing jets worth about $3 bln

SINGAPORE Oct 12 China Southern Airlines
, the country's largest carrier by
fleet size, has signed an agreement with Boeing to buy a
dozen B787-9 jets worth $3.3 billion in the latest sign of
booming Chinese demand for air travel.
Each of the 12 mid-size jets comes at a catalogue price of
$271 million, the Guangzhou-based airline said on Wednesday,
adding that the aircraft will be delivered in stages from 2018
to 2020.
"The acquisition will strengthen the construction of
Guangzhou hub, thus maximising the operational efficiency and
enhancing the competitiveness of the group," China Southern said
in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
China is the world's fastest-growing aviation market, having
expanded rapidly as rising incomes resulting from years of
healthy economic growth have boosted demand for internal flights
as well as travel abroad for business and leisure.
China Southern's deal follows similar fleet expansion moves
by rivals such as Air China and China
Eastern Airlines .
