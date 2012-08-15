Brazil's CSN sees coal, iron ore costs easing in coming quarters

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 15 CSN , Brazil's largest diversified steelmaker, expects the cost of raw materials such as coal and iron ore to keep falling, helping the mill return to profitability in coming quarters, executives said at a conference call on Wednesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, will increase in coming quarters, David Salama, CSN's head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.