Brazilian steelmaker CSN net beats estimates

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) posted second-quarter net earnings of 1.1 billion reais (US$700 million), up 85 percent from a year ago on the sale of Riversdale Mining, the company said in a market filing on Tuesday.
The Sao Paulo-based company, Brazil's largest diversified steel group, was expected to earn 958.4 million reais in profit in the second quarter, according to the average estimate of seven analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1=1.57 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)