Brazilian steelmaker CSN net beats estimates

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) posted second-quarter net earnings of 1.1 billion reais (US$700 million), up 85 percent from a year ago on the sale of Riversdale Mining, the company said in a market filing on Tuesday.

The Sao Paulo-based company, Brazil's largest diversified steel group, was expected to earn 958.4 million reais in profit in the second quarter, according to the average estimate of seven analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1=1.57 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing)