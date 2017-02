SAO PAULO Oct 27 CSN (CSNA3.SA)(SID.N), Brazil's second-biggest producer of flat steel products, reported a 49 percent surge in third-quarter net income to 1.097 billion reais ($630 million), up from 738 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result beat the 445 million reais average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters survey. Net income fell 4 percent from 1.137 billion reais in the second quarter.

($1=1.74 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)