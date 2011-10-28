Brazil's CSN sees price premiums steady this quarter

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 28 The difference between domestic and imported flat steel prices in Brazil will remain stable through year-end, executives at steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA)(SID.N) said in a conference call on Friday.
Sao Paulo-based CSN earned 1.097 billion reais ($630 million) in the third quarter, up from 738 million reais a year earlier. The result beat the 445 million reais profit estimate by five analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1=1.69 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.