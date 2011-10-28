Brazil's CSN sees price premiums steady this quarter

SAO PAULO Oct 28 The difference between domestic and imported flat steel prices in Brazil will remain stable through year-end, executives at steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA)(SID.N) said in a conference call on Friday.

Sao Paulo-based CSN earned 1.097 billion reais ($630 million) in the third quarter, up from 738 million reais a year earlier. The result beat the 445 million reais profit estimate by five analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1=1.69 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)