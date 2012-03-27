UPDATE 3-CSN sees room for Brazil steel price rise this year

* CSN says local prices could rise 5 pct - 10 pct
* Profit surges 81 pct, beats analysts' estimates
* Margins fall in key steel, iron ore segments
* Soaring expenses limit gain in EBITDA to 1 pct
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 27 CSN, Brazil's
second-largest producer of flat steel, sees room to raise prices
5.0 to 10.0 percent this year for some rolled steel products, a
signal that local demand is picking up, executives said on
Tuesday.
Under certain assumptions such as an exchange rate of 1.85
reais to the U.S. dollar, "there's leeway for higher prices as
demand is gradually recovering," Luis Fernando Martinez, CSN's
head of sales, said on a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter earnings.
Weak local demand, a volatile currency and declining global
steel prices frustrated attempts by CSN and larger rival
Usiminas to raise prices for rolled products locally
in 2011. The so-called premium -- the difference between locally
made and imported flat steel -- is between zero and 5 percent
now, he said.
"Construction, home appliances, auto sector -- all those
sectors are showing some relief," Martinez said. "We believe
there is room for increases" of such size.
His remarks pits CSN against rivals Usiminas and Gerdau
, Brazil's largest maker of steel products for
builders. The latter two companies have said that conditions in
the industry are likely to remain challenging this year because
of rising raw materials costs and imports.
CSN reported late on Monday an 81 percent increase in
fourth-quarter net income after tax credits and
stronger-than-expected sales of iron ore and rolled steel helped
offset a surge in expenses. In contrast, Usiminas reported a 73
percent drop in profit in the same period, while Gerdau said
profit fell 34 percent.
The results underscore the resilience of CSN's iron ore unit
and aggressive marketing in steel. At the same time, investors
expect Usiminas to keep struggling with high raw materials
costs.
São Paulo-based CSN said it earned 817 million reais ($450
million), up from 450 million reais a year earlier. But earnings
were down 26 percent from 1.1 billion reais in the third
quarter.
PROFIT BEAT
The results beat the 733 million reais expected, on average,
by seven analysts polled by Reuters.
Still, operating profit margins in key business segments
declined, sales expenses soared and net debt climbed. Earnings
at the mining unit, CSN's most profitable, came in at the lowest
level for the year.
Shares fell for the first day in three, shedding 0.6 percent
to 18.19 reais. The stock is up 22 percent this year.
The company accelerated investments in its Transnordestina
railway plan, which investors see as a non-core line of business
and a cash drain. CSN will have to ramp up iron ore investment
heavily in coming quarters after margins at the unit tumbled in
the quarter, analysts said.
Transnordestina accounted for 37 percent of capital
spending, a percentage JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de
Angele said was too large, especially since the company spent
only 18 percent on the mining and port segment, "a main growth
lever."
Morgan Stanley & Co analysts Carlos de Alba and Bruno
Montanari also expressed concern about capital spending in "low
internal rate-of-return projects, for example Transnordestina."
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization rose 1 percent to 1.46 billion reais from a
year earlier, but fell 14 percent from the third quarter because
of a poorer sales mix and rising expenses. EBITDA missed
analysts' estimate of 1.5 billion reais.
A surge in sales expenses, partly caused by a jump in
frieght rates for iron ore exports, limited gains in profit, CSN
said. Expenses more than tripled to 225.9 million reais in the
quarter from a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 21 percent on an annual basis to 4.167
billion reais, beating the 4.079 billion reais estimate in the
poll, on higher iron ore and flat steel sales. It slid 2 percent
from the prior quarter, reflecting lower ore prices and a poorer
sales mix in the steel market.
Sales of iron ore surged 25 percent year-on-year to 1.196
million tonnes. Proceeds from steel operations accounted for 56
percent of total revenue, with ore revenue at about 39 percent.
Net debt rose 27 percent to 12.47 billion reais at the end
of 2011 from 9.85 billion reais a year earlier, after the
company spent more on logistics and railway projects and
borrowing costs rose.
During 2011, CSN also raised its stake of Usiminas' common
stock to 11.97 percent from 11.66 percent.