UPDATE 1-Brazil CSN net up on asset sale, beats estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Second-quarter earnings for Brazilian steelmaker CSN (CSNA3.SA) jumped 29 percent from the same period in 2010 to beat analysts' forecasts after the sale of its stake in coal miner Riversdale helped boost its bottom line, the company said on Tuesday.

The Sao Paulo-based company, Brazil's largest diversified steel group, reported net profit of 1.14 billion reais (US$700 million), up 29 percent from 880 million reais a year ago and up 85 percent from the first three months of 2011.

Net earnings surpassed the 958.4-million-real forecast in a Reuters' poll based on seven analysts. [ID:nN1E76P0N6]

In April, CSN struck a deal to sell its 19.9 percent stake in Australian coal miner Riversdale Mining Limited to Rio Tinto (RIO.L) for A$780 million. [ID:nN20138727]

Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 1 percent from a year ago to 1.77 billion reais, but just topped analysts' expectations.

EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues fell to 41 from 46 percent a year ago, which fell short of market expectations of a margin of 42.6 percent.

Net revenue rose 12 percent to 4.32 billion reais as "the price and volume of sales from the company's iron ore division grew," CSN said in a market filing.

The company's steel business accounted for 57 percent of net revenue, with mining of iron ore making up 34 percent.

The cost of goods sold rose 11 percent from the first quarter of the year to 2.49 million reais, due to the increased volumes of iron ore and steel sold. Compared with the second quarter of 2010 costs of goods were up 26 percent.

Expenses and operational costs rose in the second quarter compared with the first quarter, due to higher wages and service provider costs, the company said.

CSN said the scenario remained positive for its business in Brazil despite the slow down in the economy from last year.

Although steel consumption was down 5.6 percent to 12.6 million tonnes in the first half of 2011 against a year ago, only 1.7 million tonnes of that was from imports, which are down 36 percent from the year ago.

Demand from Brazil's automotive sector remains firm, and demand from the civil construction sector is expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy, CSN said. ($1=1.57 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Carol Bishopric)