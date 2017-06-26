FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 bln in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost
频道
专题
美国海军里根号航母与日本军舰在冲绳附近海域举行军演
半岛局势
美国海军里根号航母与日本军舰在冲绳附近海域举行军演
中国9月出口反弹进口大超预期 年内外贸料继续给力
中国财经
中国9月出口反弹进口大超预期 年内外贸料继续给力
汇市一周综述：通胀隐忧令美元受抑 多重因素提振欧元
深度分析
汇市一周综述：通胀隐忧令美元受抑 多重因素提振欧元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午1点48分 / 4 个月前

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 bln in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

China’s largest airline by passenger numbers said 7.8 billion yuan of the proceeds will be used to acquire 41 aircraft, and the selection and installation of lightweight seats for its A320 series aircraft.

The rest of the proceeds will be used to supplement working capital, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Chinese airlines have been aggressively expanding their fleet and route network to take advantage of strong travel demand from China, the world’s fastest growing aviation market.

China Southern Airlines announced a codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways on June 22.

In March, it agreed to sell a small stake to American Airlines Group Inc in a $200 million deal that will give the carriers better access to the world’s two largest travel markets. ($1 = 6.8391 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below