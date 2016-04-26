China Southern says unit Xiamen agrees to buy 10 Boeing jets for $847 mln

BEIJING, April 26 China Southern Airlines said on Tuesday its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has signed a 5.5 billion yuan ($847.08 million) order with Boeing Co for buying 10 B737 jets.

China Southern and other mainland carriers have been placing large aircraft orders as they build out their fleets to meet booming growth in travel by Chinese.

According to Boeing's last forecast issued in August 2015, China will need 6,330 planes over the next 20 years, a 5 percent rise from its previous year's forecast.

In December, Xiamen Air had agreed to buy 30 Boeing jets. China Southern had at the same time agreed to purchase 50 B737MAX and 30 B737 Next Generation airplanes from Boeing. ( $1 = 6.4929 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)