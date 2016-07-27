China Southern unit, Xiamen Airlines, to buy Boeing jets for $1.4 bln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, July 27 China Southern Airlines said on Wednesday its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, had signed an agreement to buy six airplanes from Boeing Co worth $1.4 billion at list prices.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , and its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, have been placing large aircraft orders as they look to expand fleets to meet booming growth in travel by Chinese.
The B787-9 airplanes will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines between 2016 to 2018, China Southern told the Shanghai stock exchange in a statement.
Xiamen Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes early this month. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.