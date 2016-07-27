China Southern unit, Xiamen Airlines, to buy Boeing jets for $1.4 bln

HONG KONG, July 27 China Southern Airlines said on Wednesday its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, had signed an agreement to buy six airplanes from Boeing Co worth $1.4 billion at list prices.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , and its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, have been placing large aircraft orders as they look to expand fleets to meet booming growth in travel by Chinese.

The B787-9 airplanes will be delivered to Xiamen Airlines between 2016 to 2018, China Southern told the Shanghai stock exchange in a statement.

Xiamen Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy up to 30 Boeing 737 MAX 200 airplanes early this month. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)