CSN to raise Brazil flat steel prices-sources

* CSN ups prices for flat steel products by 8 pct-sources

* Shares of CSN fall

* Comes as steelmakers face market, cost strains

SAO PAULO, July 11 CSN, Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel, informed some distributors this week of plans to raise prices for most products by as much as 8 percent, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

According to the sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the situation, the São Paulo-based mill is raising prices for cold-rolled steel products by 5 percent at the distribution level, with increases for hot-rolled steel coming as high as 8 percent.

The new prices will take effect July 20, the three sources said. The company's press office said it does not comment on pricing.

Both CSN and larger rival Usiminas gained pricing clout with customers after Brazil's currency, the real, sank about 9 percent in the second quarter -- making the cost of imported steel less affordable in the local market. The real has gained ground this month against the U.S. dollar, which limits the ability of both mills to boost prices in the future.

Usiminas raised prices last week for rolled steel and other specialty products between 5 percent and 7 percent. The price increase was the first in at least a year, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Common shares of CSN fell 3.2 percent in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday to 10.64 reais. The stock has shed 39 percent over the past year.

Prices for long steel products, which are widely used in homebuilding and heavy construction, have already begun to rise and further increases are expected in coming months, analysts said.