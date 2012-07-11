CSN to raise Brazil flat steel prices-sources

* CSN ups prices for flat steel products by 8 pct-sources
* Shares of CSN fall
* Comes as steelmakers face market, cost strains
SAO PAULO, July 11 CSN, Brazil's
second-largest producer of flat steel, informed some
distributors this week of plans to raise prices for most
products by as much as 8 percent, three sources with knowledge
of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
According to the sources, who declined to be named because
they are not authorized to speak publicly about the situation,
the São Paulo-based mill is raising prices for cold-rolled steel
products by 5 percent at the distribution level, with increases
for hot-rolled steel coming as high as 8 percent.
The new prices will take effect July 20, the three sources
said. The company's press office said it does not comment on
pricing.
Both CSN and larger rival Usiminas gained pricing
clout with customers after Brazil's currency, the real,
sank about 9 percent in the second quarter -- making the cost of
imported steel less affordable in the local market. The real has
gained ground this month against the U.S. dollar, which limits
the ability of both mills to boost prices in the future.
Usiminas raised prices last week for rolled steel and other
specialty products between 5 percent and 7 percent. The price
increase was the first in at least a year, sources with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Common shares of CSN fell 3.2 percent in mid-afternoon
trading on Wednesday to 10.64 reais. The stock has shed 39
percent over the past year.
Prices for long steel products, which are widely used in
homebuilding and heavy construction, have already begun to rise
and further increases are expected in coming months, analysts
said.