Brazil's CSN pledges capex discipline as uncertainty soars

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA pledges to execute capital expenditures with discipline to counter increased global economic uncertainty, executives said in a conference call on Thursday.

The cost of the Transnordestina railway project could exceed the 5.4 billion reais ($2.7 billion) initially budgeted, the executives added.

